Troops of Russian Federation fired at 11 settlements in Donetsk region, there are victims and destruction, - National police. PHOTO
During the day, Russian troops fired on 11 settlements in the Donetsk region. Crimes documented
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.
It is noted that the occupiers killed civilians and wounded them. 36 civilian buildings were destroyed - residential buildings, industrial, traction power plant, and medical facility.
"During the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked the following settlements: Mariupol, Avdiivka, Toretsk, Lyman, Ocheretino, Drobyshevo, Pivnichne, Keramik, Berestove, Borodychne, Novokalinove. The enemy fired on civilians with small arms, aircraft, tanks, heavy artillery, mortars, and a multiple launch rocket system "Grad", - said in a statement.
Russian war crimes have been documented. Police have launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 438 (violation of the laws or customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
