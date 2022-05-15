ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7376 visitors online
News Photo War
2 732 5

Troops of Russian Federation fired at 11 settlements in Donetsk region, there are victims and destruction, - National police. PHOTO

During the day, Russian troops fired on 11 settlements in the Donetsk region. Crimes documented

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

It is noted that the occupiers killed civilians and wounded them. 36 civilian buildings were destroyed - residential buildings, industrial, traction power plant, and medical facility.

"During the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked the following settlements: Mariupol, Avdiivka, Toretsk, Lyman, Ocheretino, Drobyshevo, Pivnichne, Keramik, Berestove, Borodychne, Novokalinove. The enemy fired on civilians with small arms, aircraft, tanks, heavy artillery, mortars, and a multiple launch rocket system "Grad", - said in a statement.

Troops of Russian Federation fired at 11 settlements in Donetsk region, there are victims and destruction, - National police 01
Troops of Russian Federation fired at 11 settlements in Donetsk region, there are victims and destruction, - National police 02
Troops of Russian Federation fired at 11 settlements in Donetsk region, there are victims and destruction, - National police 03
Troops of Russian Federation fired at 11 settlements in Donetsk region, there are victims and destruction, - National police 04
Troops of Russian Federation fired at 11 settlements in Donetsk region, there are victims and destruction, - National police 05
Troops of Russian Federation fired at 11 settlements in Donetsk region, there are victims and destruction, - National police 06
Troops of Russian Federation fired at 11 settlements in Donetsk region, there are victims and destruction, - National police 07
Troops of Russian Federation fired at 11 settlements in Donetsk region, there are victims and destruction, - National police 08

Read more: 3 civilians killed as result of shelling of Donetsk region by occupants, 4 wounded - RMA

Russian war crimes have been documented. Police have launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 438 (violation of the laws or customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Author: 

Russian Army (10092) shoot out (14883) police forces (1663) Donetsk region (4557)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 