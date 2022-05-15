Russia has been trying to set fire to military enlistment offices in three different regions over the past two days. PHOTOS

The military enlistment offices tried to set fire to Rostov and Ryazan oblasts, as well as to Volgograd.

Thus, at about 1 am (Kyiv time) on May 15, unknown individuals tried to set fire to the building of the military enlistment office of the Soviet, Voroshilov and Kirov districts in Volgograd.

The fire engulfed an area of 20 square meters. When it was extinguished, police found a bottle with a rag, as for a "Molotov cocktail". Next to it was a 1 liter liter bottle.

At about 2 am in the village of Pronsk, Ryazan region, unknown individuals tried to set fire to the door and window of the building of the local military enlistment office, but the fire did not spread to the rest of the building.

On the night of May 14 in the city of Gukovo, Rostov region, an unknown person threw a "Molotov cocktail" at the military registration and enlistment office on Krasnaya Gorka Street. However, the fire was immediately extinguished.

In none of the three cases listed did Russian security forces find people involved in the arson attempts.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in Russia, 11 attempts have been made to set fire to military enlistment offices in various regions.