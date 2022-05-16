Russian troops fired on 10 settlements in Donetsk region. Hit by air bombs, missiles, and jet systems - National Police. PHOTO

The Russians hit Donetsk with air bombs, air-to-ground missiles, and multiple launch rocket systems Grad and Smerch.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

It is noted that the occupiers fired on 10 settlements during the day. There are wounded and dead. 36 civilian buildings were destroyed - houses, a mosque, a factory, a cafe, and critical infrastructure.

"During the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked the following settlements: Mariupol, Avdiivka, Toretsk, Lyman, Soledar, Zalizne, Bakhmut, New York, Dibrova, Bakhmut. The enemy fired at the civilian population with aircraft, tanks, heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems Grad and Smerch, as well as missiles," the statement said.

According to police, Russian war crimes have been documented. Police have launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 438 (violation of the laws or customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

