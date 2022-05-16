ENG
Planes of strategic aviation of Russian Federation struck on Odessa region, - operational command "South". PHOTO

В результате ракетного удара по Одесской области стратегической авиации Российской Федерации поврежден объект туристической инфраструктуры, разрушены здания, возник пожар.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Official Message of the Operational Command "South".

Rescuers and an investigative task force are working on the spot.

"The enemy continues to attack the damaged and non-functioning bridge across the Dniester estuary. But it hits civilians. Previously, two adults were injured and a small child was seriously injured. Other information is being clarified," the statement said.

Planes of strategic aviation of Russian Federation struck on Odessa region, - operational command South 01

