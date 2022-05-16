Russian projectile hit warehouse in Kharkiv region, probably with ammonium nitrate. There is no threat to local population. PHOTO

According to operative information, this afternoon a Russian shell hit a warehouse in the Kharkiv region, where, according to preliminary information, ammonium nitrate was stored.

This was announced on his Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET reports.

Residents of northern Donetsk saw a large column of smoke, which could scare, but there is no reason to panic. Ammonium nitrate is not a dangerous chemical, and its highest concentration after the explosion - in a cloud reaching 200-500 meters from the epicenter. this explosion does not make. The settlements of Donetsk region don't get to a zone of distribution of a cloud ", - it is told in the message.

Pavlo Kyrylenko noted that experts are already establishing the damage caused to the environment. The situation is under control.