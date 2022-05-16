As result of missile strike of racists in Odesa region 6-year-old girl is seriously wounded, - prosecutor's office. PHOTOS

A 6-year-old girl was seriously injured in a rocket attack by the occupiers in Odesa region, and three adults were also injured. Recreation buildings and more than 15 private houses were destroyed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the regional prosecutor's office.

"On the morning of May 16, 2022, the armed forces of the Russian Federation, ignoring the norms of international humanitarian law, struck another blow at the objects of tourist infrastructure in the Belhorod-Dnister region. As a result of the rocket attack, four civilians received multiple injuries, including a 6-year-old girl was hospitalized with serious injuries, no one was killed, "the statement said.







See more: SES showed consequences of massive shelling of Luhansk region. PHOTOS

The report notes that, according to preliminary data, the buildings of two recreation centers were destroyed and damaged, more than 15 private houses were significantly destroyed.











"There are no military facilities in these areas," the prosecutor's office said.

Watch more: Ukrainian artillery destroys armored personnel carriers of occupiers on banks of Siversky Donets near Serebryanka by direct hits. VIDEO





A pre-trial investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).