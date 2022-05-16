ENG
As result of missile strike of racists in Odesa region 6-year-old girl is seriously wounded, - prosecutor's office. PHOTOS

A 6-year-old girl was seriously injured in a rocket attack by the occupiers in Odesa region, and three adults were also injured. Recreation buildings and more than 15 private houses were destroyed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the regional prosecutor's office.

As result of missile strike of racists in Odesa region 6-year-old girl is seriously wounded, - prosecutors office 01

"On the morning of May 16, 2022, the armed forces of the Russian Federation, ignoring the norms of international humanitarian law, struck another blow at the objects of tourist infrastructure in the Belhorod-Dnister region. As a result of the rocket attack, four civilians received multiple injuries, including a 6-year-old girl was hospitalized with serious injuries, no one was killed, "the statement said.

As result of missile strike of racists in Odesa region 6-year-old girl is seriously wounded, - prosecutors office 02
As result of missile strike of racists in Odesa region 6-year-old girl is seriously wounded, - prosecutors office 03
As result of missile strike of racists in Odesa region 6-year-old girl is seriously wounded, - prosecutors office 04

The report notes that, according to preliminary data, the buildings of two recreation centers were destroyed and damaged, more than 15 private houses were significantly destroyed.

As result of missile strike of racists in Odesa region 6-year-old girl is seriously wounded, - prosecutors office 05

As result of missile strike of racists in Odesa region 6-year-old girl is seriously wounded, - prosecutors office 06
As result of missile strike of racists in Odesa region 6-year-old girl is seriously wounded, - prosecutors office 07
As result of missile strike of racists in Odesa region 6-year-old girl is seriously wounded, - prosecutors office 08

"There are no military facilities in these areas," the prosecutor's office said.

As result of missile strike of racists in Odesa region 6-year-old girl is seriously wounded, - prosecutors office 09
As result of missile strike of racists in Odesa region 6-year-old girl is seriously wounded, - prosecutors office 10

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

