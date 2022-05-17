ENG
Evening battle in Borivskyi brought losses to enemy. In Sirotyn and Horsky occupiers retreated, - Haidai. PHOTO

The occupiers are attacking villages on the outskirts of Severodonetsk. The enemy was repulsed in Borivsky and Sirotyn.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

"The racists are trying to get closer to Severodonetsk. The evening battle in Borivskyi brought only losses to the enemy, at night in Sirotino the racists suffered the same thing, and the orcs withdrew. Fighting continues in the Hirska Community, in particular in Toshkivka. And in the Hirska itself, the enemy also withdrew, suffering losses," Haidai said.

"The Russians are more" at war "with the local population, the enemy is almost endlessly wandering through free towns and villages with mortars, artillery, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, and using aircraft," he added.

Read more: 10% of Luhansk region territory is under Ukrainian control, - Haidai

