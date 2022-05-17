ENG
News
This morning enemy struck missile on Okhtyrka in Sumy region, - Zhyvytskyi. PHOTO

Today, on May 17, at about 5 a.m., the enemy fired a missile at Okhtyrka. Five Russian missiles landed on civilian targets.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Sumy regional military administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi announced this on Telegram.

"Today at about five o'clock in the morning there was an enemy missile strike on Okhtyrka. Five Russian missiles landed on peaceful civilian targets and caused a lot of destruction.

Warehouses caught fire. The shock wave damaged the front door of the two-story building, and people were trapped inside. Many private houses were affected.

Strikes, in general, fell on the central part of the city and the massif "Dachny".

The windows in the temple were broken. Kindergarten "Fairy Tale" also suffered. This is the same one that was bombed by racists in the first days of the war, people died here, "the statement said.

It is noted that at least five people were injured in today's attack on the city.

rocket (1617) Sumska region (1300) Zhyvytskyi Dmytro (130) Okhtyrka (9)
