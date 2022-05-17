ENG
News
In Donetsk region, Russians killed 11 civilians in one day. National Police showed terrible consequences of shelling by occupiers. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Information was received about 11 civilians killed and 8 wounded. 48 civilian facilities were destroyed - houses, schools, institutes, factories, and critical infrastructure.

This was reported by the National Police, informs Censor.NET.

During the past 24 hours, the occupiers struck at the following settlements: Mariupol, Druzhkivka, Soledar, Avdiivka, Marinka, Lyman, Sviatohirsk, Zalizne, Bakhmut, Toretsk, Mykolaivka, Nelipivka, Bakhmutske, Klynove, New York, Drobysheve, Ocheretine, Adamivka, Sidorove.

Russian troops fired on civilians with air bombs, air-to-ground missiles, Urahan jet systems, heavy artillery, and Iskander missile systems.

In Bakhmut, one of the shells exploded near the apartment where a three-year-old girl was staying at the time.

