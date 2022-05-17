Action in support of defenders of Mariupol took place at Chinese Embassy in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Today, May 17, in Mariinsky Park, in front of the Chinese Embassy in Kyiv, a peaceful rally in support of the defenders of Mariupol took place.
This was reported by the Censor.NET correspondent.
During the action, activists, not indifferent to the fate of Ukrainian Heroes, called on the Chinese authorities to make efforts to rescue the soldiers blocked at Azovstal.
In addition, they called for the Pope to join in rescuing Ukrainian soldiers.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password