Action in support of defenders of Mariupol took place at Chinese Embassy in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, May 17, in Mariinsky Park, in front of the Chinese Embassy in Kyiv, a peaceful rally in support of the defenders of Mariupol took place.

This was reported by the Censor.NET correspondent.

During the action, activists, not indifferent to the fate of Ukrainian Heroes, called on the Chinese authorities to make efforts to rescue the soldiers blocked at Azovstal.

In addition, they called for the Pope to join in rescuing Ukrainian soldiers.

Action in support of defenders of Mariupol took place at Chinese Embassy in Kyiv 01
Action in support of defenders of Mariupol took place at Chinese Embassy in Kyiv 02
Action in support of defenders of Mariupol took place at Chinese Embassy in Kyiv 03
Action in support of defenders of Mariupol took place at Chinese Embassy in Kyiv 04
Action in support of defenders of Mariupol took place at Chinese Embassy in Kyiv 05
Action in support of defenders of Mariupol took place at Chinese Embassy in Kyiv 06
Action in support of defenders of Mariupol took place at Chinese Embassy in Kyiv 07
Action in support of defenders of Mariupol took place at Chinese Embassy in Kyiv 08
Action in support of defenders of Mariupol took place at Chinese Embassy in Kyiv 09
Action in support of defenders of Mariupol took place at Chinese Embassy in Kyiv 10
Action in support of defenders of Mariupol took place at Chinese Embassy in Kyiv 11
Action in support of defenders of Mariupol took place at Chinese Embassy in Kyiv 12
Action in support of defenders of Mariupol took place at Chinese Embassy in Kyiv 13
Action in support of defenders of Mariupol took place at Chinese Embassy in Kyiv 14
Action in support of defenders of Mariupol took place at Chinese Embassy in Kyiv 15
Action in support of defenders of Mariupol took place at Chinese Embassy in Kyiv 16
Action in support of defenders of Mariupol took place at Chinese Embassy in Kyiv 17
Action in support of defenders of Mariupol took place at Chinese Embassy in Kyiv 18
Action in support of defenders of Mariupol took place at Chinese Embassy in Kyiv 19

