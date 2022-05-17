Action in support of defenders of Mariupol took place at Chinese Embassy in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, May 17, in Mariinsky Park, in front of the Chinese Embassy in Kyiv, a peaceful rally in support of the defenders of Mariupol took place.

This was reported by the Censor.NET correspondent.

During the action, activists, not indifferent to the fate of Ukrainian Heroes, called on the Chinese authorities to make efforts to rescue the soldiers blocked at Azovstal.

In addition, they called for the Pope to join in rescuing Ukrainian soldiers.







































