Rescuers of Mykolaiv area extinguished six fires broke out because of Russian attacks. PHOTO

Rescuers extinguished six fires which arose because of attacks on Mykolaiv and the area by the Russian troops for days.

As Censor.NET reports, the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in the Mykolaiv area reports about it on May 17 on Facebook.

It is noted that for days fire and rescue divisions of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Mykolaiv area made 7 trips on fire extinguishing, 6 of which arose as a result of the Russian aggression and attacks on the territories of Nikolaev and area.

In particular, the next guards extinguished the fire on a roof of a furniture salon on Central Avenue of Mykolaiv in the area of ​​100 sq.m. m, as well as a Daewoo car parked in the yard at the same address in an area of ​​5 square meters.

Rescuers of the emergency rescue unit of the special rescue team assisted the police in retrieving the body of a dead woman born in 1939, who fell into a well 5 m deep on the territory of a private household on the street. Sahaidachny city of Mykoliav.

It is also reported that pyrotechnic teams worked out 26 appeals and seized 37 munitions on May 16. In total, since the beginning of the war, 1,844 munitions have been seized and 2,818 applications have been responded to, out of 3,007 submitted.