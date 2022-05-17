State Bureau of Investigation has discovered in Ukraine construction business of Russian oligarch Molchanov, close to Kremlin. PHOTOS

The State Bureau of Investigation has established a Ukrainian building materials company controlled by Russian oligarch Andrei Molchanov. He is a former member of the "Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation", close to the occupying power and pays large taxes to the budget of the aggressor country.

This was reported by the press service of SBI.

"SBI employees have established that production in the Kyiv region is part of the Russian oligarch's holding company. The profits received by the Ukrainian company went in the form of dividends and royalties to the so-called "parent company" from Russia. Russia's commercial structure is a major taxpayer in the aggressor country. Therefore, at the expense of the funds received from the Ukrainian society, taxes, and fees were paid to the budget of the occupying country, its power bloc, and defense-industrial complex were financed during the aggression against our state, "the statement reads.

The SBI reminded that in 2018 the US Treasury Department introduced this Russian company and its CEO to the so-called "Kremlin List" - a list of entities (individuals and legal entities) directly close to Russian President Putin.

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation conducted a set of investigative actions aimed at documenting the facts of illegal activities. Searches were conducted at the residences of the director and accountants, offices, and industrial facilities of the company associated with Russian capital. A pre-trial investigation is underway.