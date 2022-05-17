Occupiers fired at bus with evacuees from Severodonetsk and Lysychansk from Grad. ФОТО

Today, on May 17, 36 people, including 6 children, were deported from Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, Luhansk region. On the way, the occupiers fired at a bus with evacuees from Grad.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Luhansk regional state administration Serhii Haidai reports about it on Telegram.

It is noted that 30 adults and 6 children were evacuated from Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. The Russians fired "hail" at the bus.

"In difficult conditions, but the evacuation was resumed. As the situation worsened, so did the number of people. Dozens every day. But now we have to evacuate. On May 17, 36 residents of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk were evacuated, six of them children who shot by the Russians. They opened fire from the "Grad". Fortunately, all goals. They are already safe, "Gaidai wrote.

He also said that today 8 residents of Vrubivka and 32 residents of the Mountain Community were rescued. In total - 73 people.

See more: In Donetsk region, Russians killed 11 civilians in one day. National Police showed terrible consequences of shelling by occupiers. VIDEO&PHOTOS