Child was rescued from rubble of apartment building after rocket attack of Russian Federation in Bakhmut, - SES. PHOTOS
SES officers rescued a child from the rubble of a house in Bakhmut.
As reported SES, Censor.NET informs.
"On May 17 at 13:30 in Bakhmut as a result of rocket fire there was a hit in a five-storey residential building, as a result of which the second entrance collapsed structural elements of the building from the fifth to the first floor with subsequent fire," said in message.
It is noted that the fire in the house was localized. The SES rescued a child born in 2013 from under the rubble, and the body of 1 person was removed, work is underway.
