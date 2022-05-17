ENG
At least seven buses with Ukrainian military have left Azovstal, according to Reuters. PHOTOS

At least seven buses left the Azovstal plant accompanied by the occupying forces.

As informed by ReutersCensor.NET reports.

According to the publication, some of the Ukrainian military "did not look wounded."

At least seven buses with Ukrainian military have left Azovstal, according to Reuters 01
At least seven buses with Ukrainian military have left Azovstal, according to Reuters 02
At least seven buses with Ukrainian military have left Azovstal, according to Reuters 03
At least seven buses with Ukrainian military have left Azovstal, according to Reuters 04

Mariupol (1143) Azovstal (205)
