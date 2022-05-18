As result of missile hit, object of transport infrastructure in Dnipro was destroyed. PHOTO
The invaders launched a missile attack on the Dnipro, a woman was wounded.
As Censor.NET reports, Reznichenko said this on Telegram.
"An alarming night and a restless morning. Enemy attack on the Dnipro. One missile was shot down by our air defense. The wreckage fell into a private yard. The woman was injured. 2 houses were damaged. Another missile hit the transport infrastructure. It was destroyed, "the statement said.
