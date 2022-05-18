ENG
As result of missile hit, object of transport infrastructure in Dnipro was destroyed. PHOTO

The invaders launched a missile attack on the Dnipro, a woman was wounded.

As Censor.NET reports, Reznichenko said this on Telegram.

"An alarming night and a restless morning. Enemy attack on the Dnipro. One missile was shot down by our air defense. The wreckage fell into a private yard. The woman was injured. 2 houses were damaged. Another missile hit the transport infrastructure. It was destroyed, "the statement said.

As result of missile hit, object of transport infrastructure in Dnipro was destroyed 01

As result of missile hit, object of transport infrastructure in Dnipro was destroyed 02

As result of missile hit, object of transport infrastructure in Dnipro was destroyed 03

