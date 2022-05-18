Russian troops fired on Sumy region from "Grad". Private house was damaged. PHOTO
Tonight the enemy from "Grad" fired at the village in the Sumy region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Guard Service.
It is noted that Russian troops fired from a multiple launch rocket system from the Russian town of Ponura. There are about a dozen shots.
"As a result of the shelling, a private apartment in one of the settlements of the Velykopysarivska territorial community was damaged," the statement reads.
