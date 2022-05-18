ENG
Russian troops fired on Sumy region from "Grad". Private house was damaged. PHOTO

Tonight the enemy from "Grad" fired at the village in the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Guard Service.

It is noted that Russian troops fired from a multiple launch rocket system from the Russian town of Ponura. There are about a dozen shots.

"As a result of the shelling, a private apartment in one of the settlements of the Velykopysarivska territorial community was damaged," the statement reads.

Russian troops fired on Sumy region from Grad. Private house was damaged 01
Russian troops fired on Sumy region from Grad. Private house was damaged 02
Russian troops fired on Sumy region from Grad. Private house was damaged 03

Read more: Russians are trying to "probe" our defense at border - head of Sumy RMA Zhyvytsky

Author: 

Russian Army (9518) State Border Patrol (1188) shoot out (13872) Sumska region (1305) Grad (99)
