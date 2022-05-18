As result of missile strike on Mykolaiv on May 18, there was fire in private housing sector, there is victim. PHOTOS

Russia launched a missile strike on Mykolaiv in the morning on May 18 because of what there was a fire in the private house.

As Censor.NET reports, it is spoken about it on Facebook of the State Service for Emergencies in the Mykolaiv area.

"On the morning of May 18, after an enemy missile strike, destruction occurred and a fire broke out in the private residential sector in the Ingulec district of Mykolaiv. Firefighters of the 3rd State Fire and Rescue Unit of the 2nd Fire and Rescue Unit and the next change of the operational coordination center extinguished it on the area of ​​50 square meters. It is known about 1 victim who suffered shrapnel wounds ", - it is told in the message.

