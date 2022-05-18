During day, Russian invaders fired on Donetsk region 28 times. There are dead and wounded. PHOTOS
The occupiers fired on 12 settlements. Among the wounded are three children. 52 civilian facilities were destroyed - residential buildings, three schools, industrial enterprises, a farm, and critical infrastructure facilities.
This was reported in the National Police, Censor.NET reports.
"During the past 24 hours, the occupiers hit the following settlements - Mariupol, Bakhmut, Soledar, Avdiivka, Lyman, Toretsk, Kostiantynivka, Siversk, Zalizne, Bakhmutske, Pivnichne, Yablunivka. Russian troops fired on civilians from aircraft, tanks, heavy artillery, and Tochka-U missile systems.
Bakhmut suffered the most, where an enemy shell destroyed the plant and destroyed a five-story building. A man died, and a 9-year-old boy was seriously injured. The police launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 438 (violation of the laws or customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
