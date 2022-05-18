Forest is burning in Chornobyl zone. Fire covered 1,500 hectares. PHOTO

A fire broke out in the Opachytsia forestry in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone on May 18. Radiation state within control levels. Smoke may be moved to Vyshhorod and Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Facebook by the State Agency for Exclusion Zone Management.

The State Agency of Ukraine for Exclusion Zone Management states that this is the largest fire since the beginning of the year and informs that the level of fire danger has significantly increased due to dry, windy weather and the presence of a large number of mines and flares left by the Russian occupiers. that explode and become additional sources of fire.

We currently have the largest fire of more than 1,500 hectares this year in the area of ​​the Zeleny Mys checkpoint in Opachytsia forestry. Extinguishing is complicated by wind, limited technical resources due to the consequences of the occupation - the theft and destruction of large quantities of equipment and fuel, as well as the threat of mine explosions, "- said the State Agency for Exclusion Zone Management.

It is also reported that the radiation background is within the control levels. Smoke may move to Vyshhorod and Kyiv both from fires in the exclusion zone and from existing fires near Ivankov and the village of Fear outside the exclusion zone.