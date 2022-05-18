In Russian UAV "Orlan" found French thermal imager, EU has to reveal scheme of bypass of sanctions, - Kashchuk. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A French military thermal imager was found in a Russian-made Orlan drone.

This was announced by volunteer Pavlo Kashchuk, Censor.NET reports.

"Sanctions? No, I haven't heard… French military thermal imager in Orlan, Russia, 2022 production! We demand an international investigation!

After the complete dismantling of the Russian military reconnaissance aircraft and artillery gunner Orlan-10 (manufactured 02.2022), captured in the East, we found in its suspension a modern dual-purpose thermal imaging matrix Lynred PYCO-640-046 (Ulis) made in France. This detail is responsible for the main tasks of Russian weapons - to identify living targets for their further destruction. Are they Ukrainians today, Europeans tomorrow?

The serial number on the matrix can help the competent authorities in the EU to identify sanctions circumvention schemes and the companies involved, "the statement said.

