In Luhansk region considerable amount of destruction, there are victims, and area is de-energized, - Haidai. VIDEO&PHOTOS

During the day in the Luhansk region, a significant number of destructions and four deaths in Severodonetsk, the region is without electricity.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, the biggest damage was suffered by Severodonetsk, as well as the settlements of the Popasna community. In particular, in the latter, the Russians actively used aviation.

"Severodonetsk has been under fire since the morning. In some places, due to heavy shelling, rescuers were unable to go to the scene for two hours. At least eight houses were damaged, some of them on fire. On May 18, four people were killed and three others were injured in the city," Haidai said.

In particular, the bodies of two women without signs of life were found after an inspection of the apartment where the enemy shell hit in the morning. A man was killed near one of the houses, and a woman and a man came under Russian fire on the same street. The first died on the spot, and a man with shrapnel was hospitalized.

Haidai added that two more citizens of Severodonetsk were injured - shrapnel wounds and contusions. A woman's hand was torn off in Lysychansk.

It also became known about three people who died earlier - residents of Belogorovka and Popasna.

On May 18, the Russians used aircraft to destroy civilian objects in the areas of the settlements of Loskutivka, Katerynivka, and Orikhove. They carried out assaults in the Ustynivka and Zolotoho-4 areas but were unsuccessful. Settlements have numerous destructions. Damage to houses was also recorded in Vrubivka, Nyrkovo, and Komyshuvas.

















As previously reported, in Lysychansk yesterday afternoon, the Russians cut off a powerful power substation. The area was left without light.

Sixteen enemy attacks were repulsed in Luhansk and Donetsk last night, eight tanks, seventeen units of armored combat vehicles, four special armored vehicles and six conventional enemy vehicles were destroyed.

Air defense units shot down an enemy Su-34 fighter-bomber.