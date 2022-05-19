Russian troops hit Donetsk with cruise missiles and "Smerch". Children died, - National police. PHOTO

The occupiers hit the Donetsk region with cruise missiles and "Smerch". The shelling killed children.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As it is noted, for days the enemy fired at 10 settlements. 38 civilian objects were destroyed.

"The following settlements came under fire: Mariupol, Bakhmut, Soledar, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, Avdiivka, Lyman, Mykolaivka, Krasnohorivka, New York. Russian troops fired on civilians from aircraft, tanks, heavy artillery, Smerch multiple rocket launchers, and cruise missiles, the statement said.

Two children died between 6:00 on May 18 and 6:00 on May 19. They were killed in Lyman as a result of a direct hit in an apartment building.



















Read more: Russian occupiers killed 10 civilians in Donetsk region today, including the child, seven were wounded, - RMA

The police launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 438 (violation of the laws or customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.