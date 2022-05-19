ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9312 visitors online
News Photo War
12 555 15

Russian troops hit Donetsk with cruise missiles and "Smerch". Children died, - National police. PHOTO

The occupiers hit the Donetsk region with cruise missiles and "Smerch". The shelling killed children.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As it is noted, for days the enemy fired at 10 settlements. 38 civilian objects were destroyed.

"The following settlements came under fire: Mariupol, Bakhmut, Soledar, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, Avdiivka, Lyman, Mykolaivka, Krasnohorivka, New York. Russian troops fired on civilians from aircraft, tanks, heavy artillery, Smerch multiple rocket launchers, and cruise missiles, the statement said.

Two children died between 6:00 on May 18 and 6:00 on May 19. They were killed in Lyman as a result of a direct hit in an apartment building.

Russian troops hit Donetsk with cruise missiles and Smerch. Children died, - National police 01
Russian troops hit Donetsk with cruise missiles and Smerch. Children died, - National police 02
Russian troops hit Donetsk with cruise missiles and Smerch. Children died, - National police 03
Russian troops hit Donetsk with cruise missiles and Smerch. Children died, - National police 04
Russian troops hit Donetsk with cruise missiles and Smerch. Children died, - National police 05
Russian troops hit Donetsk with cruise missiles and Smerch. Children died, - National police 06
Russian troops hit Donetsk with cruise missiles and Smerch. Children died, - National police 07
Russian troops hit Donetsk with cruise missiles and Smerch. Children died, - National police 08
Russian troops hit Donetsk with cruise missiles and Smerch. Children died, - National police 09

Read more: Russian occupiers killed 10 civilians in Donetsk region today, including the child, seven were wounded, - RMA

The police launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 438 (violation of the laws or customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Author: 

Russian Army (8945) children (922) shoot out (13051) police forces (1534) Donetska region (3648)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 