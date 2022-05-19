Russians struck another airstrike on Bakhmut: entire entrance to five-story building was destroyed, and other buildings were damaged. PHOTO

Enemy shells hit a five-story building, a private house, and an office building.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The shells hit a five-story building, a private house, and an office building. Rescuers pulled 6 people out of the rubble in a private house, and their condition is satisfactory. The entire entrance to the five-story building was destroyed, but according to preliminary information, no one was injured, "the statement said.

Pavlo Kyrylenko emphasizes that timely evacuation can save hundreds of lives. Of the 73,000 inhabitants of Bakhmut, just over 20,000 now remain in the city, thanks to which we can avoid the number of casualties that the enemy expects.





"Once again, I ask everyone who has the opportunity to leave the Donetsk region. Now there are no absolutely safe places in the Donetsk region. Evacuation saves lives!", - warned the head of the Donetsk RMA.