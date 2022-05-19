ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7737 visitors online
News Photo War
4 754 5

Without light, water, with remnants of gas, and under constant fire. In Luhansk RMA showed how people live who didn't leave. PHOTOS

There are still about 50,000 residents in the Luhansk region who are forced to survive in inhumane conditions due to the actions of the occupiers.

Serhiy Haidai published photos of the difficult everyday life of Luhansk residents, Censor.NET reports.

"Luhansk region is complete without electricity. Yesterday the Russians destroyed the last working substation. Mobile communication is also almost non-existent. Only generators and Starlinks in humanitarian headquarters are rescued. Today, gas is partially available in only three settlements. Food is cooked over a fire. There is no centralized water supply for about a month. In the cities, people set up showers on the streets near the entrances.
Water is supplied by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. Stationary tanks are installed in the cities of the region, the villages live at the expense of wells, " the statement reads.

Without light, water, with remnants of gas, and under constant fire. In Luhansk RMA showed how people live who didnt leave 01
Without light, water, with remnants of gas, and under constant fire. In Luhansk RMA showed how people live who didnt leave 02

See more: In Luhansk region considerable amount of destruction, there are victims, and area is de-energized, - Haidai. VIDEO&PHOTOS


Without light, water, with remnants of gas, and under constant fire. In Luhansk RMA showed how people live who didnt leave 03
Without light, water, with remnants of gas, and under constant fire. In Luhansk RMA showed how people live who didnt leave 04
Without light, water, with remnants of gas, and under constant fire. In Luhansk RMA showed how people live who didnt leave 05

Author: 

shoot out (13051) Luhanska region (1305)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 