News Photo
Stepan cat received an award for bloggers in Cannes. ФОТОрепортаж

The cat from Kharkiv Stepan, whose Instagram is subscribed by 1.3 million people, received the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards 2022.

This is stated on the cat's Instagram page, Censor.NET reports.

Stepan, who left for France with the owner at the beginning of the war, was personally present at the award ceremony. Dressed in a blue-and-yellow tie, he posed with his colleague, the famous Tiktoker Habi Lame.

Stepan cat received an award for bloggers in Cannes 01Stepan cat received an award for bloggers in Cannes 02

Stepan received the award after raising $ 10,000 for animals affected by the war in Ukraine.

The award ceremony also raised funds to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

The World Influencers and Bloggers Awards are a ceremony to celebrate successful bloggers from around the world.

 Stepan became famous all over the world before the war. His posts have repeatedly been circulated by stars such as Britney Spears, and advertised by brands such as Valentino, Puma and Crocs.

Stepan cat received an award for bloggers in Cannes 03Stepan cat received an award for bloggers in Cannes 04




