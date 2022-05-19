Russian occupiers fired on Chornobayivka and Pravdine in Kherson region. There are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

Russian invaders fired on settlements in the Kherson region. There are victims. Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war.

"According to the investigation, on May 18, 2022, the occupying troops of the Russian army shelled the village of Chornobaivka. A local resident was killed, five more people received various injuries and severity of injuries. They are currently in hospital. the couple, whose household was hit by an enemy projectile. Information about other victims is being clarified, "the statement reads.

The enemy's shelling damaged the civilian infrastructure of the Kherson region.

Such actions pose a direct threat to the life and health of the civilian population, contrary to the norms of international humanitarian law, which explicitly prohibit attacks on civilians and civilian objects. Urgent investigative actions are underway to investigate the circumstances of criminal offenses quickly, fully and impartially.