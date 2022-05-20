As result of actions of racists for day in Luhansk region 13 people were lost, more than 60 houses are destroyed, - Haidai. PHOTOS

The head of the regional military administration of the Luhansk region Serhiy Haidai reported on results of actions of the Russian army for days.

In particular, he recalled the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that the enemy is conducting an offensive operation in the areas of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, informs Censor.NET with reference to the Haidai Telegram channel.

"During the day we have 12 dead in Severodonetsk, another - in the Hirska Community. Houses are being destroyed and burned down.

In some places, like in Nyrkovo, there are five houses. In Zolotoye - six, in Vrubovka - three, three more - in Rubizhne. It is impossible to count the damage in Toshkivka, where hostilities continue.

However, the assault on Severodonetsk was unsuccessful - the Russians suffered personnel losses and retreated," the statement said.

"However, the residents of the city felt the consequences of the attack: people were killed and wounded, and at least five high-rise buildings were destroyed. The situation is not the best in Lysychansk and nearby cities.

Thus, 12 houses were damaged by shelling in Lysychansk, 14 in Novodruzhesk, and 17 in Privillya," Haidai said.

He also pointed out that 14 enemy attacks had been repulsed at the front over the past 24 hours, 8 tanks, 14 units of armored combat vehicles, and 6 units of enemy vehicles had been destroyed. Air defense units shot down one Orlan-10 UAV.





