Garages caught fire in Kharkiv region as result of enemy shelling. 4 cars burned to ground. PHOTO

On May 20, at 4:44 a.m., as a result of an enemy projectile, garage boxes in the village of Mala Danylivka, Kharkiv region, caught fire.

This was reported in the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, informs Censor.NET.

"The flames engulfed 6 garages with an area of ​​about 150 square meters, in which 4 cars burned. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine managed to localize the fire at 06:03 and completely eliminate it at 07:31. According to preliminary data, there are no victims and injured," the statement reads.

Garages caught fire in Kharkiv region as result of enemy shelling. 4 cars burned to ground 01
Garages caught fire in Kharkiv region as result of enemy shelling. 4 cars burned to ground 02

Garages caught fire in Kharkiv region as result of enemy shelling. 4 cars burned to ground 03
Garages caught fire in Kharkiv region as result of enemy shelling. 4 cars burned to ground 04
Garages caught fire in Kharkiv region as result of enemy shelling. 4 cars burned to ground 05
Garages caught fire in Kharkiv region as result of enemy shelling. 4 cars burned to ground 06
Garages caught fire in Kharkiv region as result of enemy shelling. 4 cars burned to ground 07

