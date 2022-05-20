During day, occupiers killed 5 civilians in Donetsk region and destroyed 19 houses. PHOTO

The enemy fired on 13 settlements. The occupiers killed 5 civilians and wounded 5 others. 34 civilian objects were destroyed. Police have documented Russian war crimes.

The war crimes of the Russians were recorded in the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The settlements of Soledar, Bakhmut, Siversk, Avdiivka, Lyman, Marinka, Romanivka, Bakhmutske, Khrestyshche, Donetske, Kalinove, Sidorovo, and New York came under fire," the statement said.

Russian troops fired on civilians from aircraft, tanks, heavy artillery, and multiple launch rocket system "Grad". The occupiers aimed at residential buildings, a hospital, a sanatorium, a sports complex, a shopping center, and critical infrastructure facilities.

See more: Russians struck another airstrike on Bakhmut: entire entrance to five-story building was destroyed, and other buildings were damaged. PHOTO







Read more: Russia is preparing provocations in Kostiantynivka according to "Bucha scenario", - Center for Counteracting Disinformation







Police have launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 438 (violation of the laws or customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.