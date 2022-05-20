Rashists fired on school in Severodonetsk, where more than 200 people were hiding. At least three people were killed. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The shelling of Luhansk region by the Russians does not stop. The RMA urges the remaining people not to leave the shelters.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Luhansk Regional MIlitary Administration Serhii Haidai.

"In the morning, the orcs fired artillery at the Severodonetsk school, where people were in the shelter. More than 200 people, many children. Three adults died on the spot. Three adults died on the spot," the statement said.

It is known that law enforcement officers are currently trying to transport people to another shelter.

"Please, if you stay in the city - be in shelters all the time," Serhii Haidai urged residents.