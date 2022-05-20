ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10892 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
6 574 11

Rashists fired on school in Severodonetsk, where more than 200 people were hiding. At least three people were killed. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The shelling of Luhansk region by the Russians does not stop. The RMA urges the remaining people not to leave the shelters.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Luhansk Regional MIlitary Administration Serhii Haidai.

"In the morning, the orcs fired artillery at the Severodonetsk school, where people were in the shelter. More than 200 people, many children. Three adults died on the spot. Three adults died on the spot," the statement said.

It is known that law enforcement officers are currently trying to transport people to another shelter.

Rashists fired on school in Severodonetsk, where more than 200 people were hiding. At least three people were killed 01

See more: 7 soldiers of Kraken special unit died in battles for liberation of Kharkiv region. PHOTO


Rashists fired on school in Severodonetsk, where more than 200 people were hiding. At least three people were killed 02

"Please, if you stay in the city - be in shelters all the time," Serhii Haidai urged residents.

Author: 

shoot out (13054) Severodonetsk (165) Haidai_ (329) Luhanska region (1306)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 