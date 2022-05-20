Boy's mother died in his arms, and he was taken to occupied Donetsk. Story of 10-year-old Illia from Mariupol. PHOTOS

Little Ilya and his mother Natalia were severely wounded during the enemy shelling of Mariupol. The woman did everything to save her son.

The boy's story was told at the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialized Hospital, Censor.NET reports.

From the very beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Illia and his mother remained in their hometown, hid in his house, lived in the basement. One day they fled to their neighbors to escape the shelling. But it was not possible to save. That day, the woman suffered a head injury and the boy's leg was torn. The wounded Natalia dragged her son to the apartment of acquaintances.

"Wounded and exhausted, they lay on the couch and hugged each other. The mother hugged her son until her heart beat. Natalia died in the arms of her son. Then acquaintances took the woman's body, and the next day the Russian military decided to forcibly take the boy to occupied Novoazovsk, and from there to Donetsk ", - report in hospital.

Okhmatdyt reports that Illia had a broken leg. Already in the occupied territories, local doctors thought to cut off the limb, but still managed to save his leg.

Meanwhile, Illia's grandmother in Ukraine was looking for all possible ways to get her grandson back. She quickly obtained custody and crossed the borders of the four countries to take Ilyusha to her.





"It so happened that Ilya arrived in Okhmatdyt on his birthday: he was 10. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky came to congratulate the boy on his return. His team made a lot of efforts to get Illia back in Ukraine. Shortly afterwards, according to the grandmother, an symbolic second birthday took place in Elijah's hospital - when doctors said that the leg was fully functioning and Illia would be able to walk," the message reads.

Now the boy can move his fingers on the injured limb and is determined to recover very decisively.

"Illia blossoms when he is visited by many guests, but the sadness in his eyes is nowhere to be seen. What this sincere and kind boy had to go through cannot be imagined and can never be forgiven," the doctors said.