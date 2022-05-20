ENG
Farewell to four Ukrainian defenders who died in battle with occupiers in Poltava region. PHOTOS

On May 19, they said goodbye to Ukrainian defenders in three communities of Poltava region.

This was reported by the Poltava Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support,  Censor.NET reports.

"On the last earthly journey, the Khorol community escorted two fellow soldiers - senior sergeant Krasnozhon Oleр Hryhorovych and sergeant Kirdan Ihor Ivanovich. The farewell ceremony with the fallen soldiers took place in the central square of Khorol.

Senior Sergeant Petukhov Volodymyr Serhiyovych paid his last respects to Kremenchuk. The ceremony took place in the City Palace of Culture.

In St. Michael's Church, the people of Hlobyno said goodbye to the Hero-Defender, Senior Sergeant Kozel Oleksandr Hryhorovych.

Heroes with military honors were buried in their hometowns and villages, "the statement said.

