Occupiers have completed analysis of blockages of Drama Theater, now we will never know number of deaths from Russian bomb, - Andryushchenko. PHOTOS
The victims of the bombing of the Mariupol Drama Theater were buried in a mass grave.
The adviser to the mayor Petro Andryushchenko reported about it, Censor.NET reports.
"Today, the occupiers completed the dismantling of the rubble and the removal of the bodies of the victims from the Drama Theater. The equipment was removed, the area was opened.
The victims were buried under unnamed numbers in a mass grave in Mangush. If there is a bigger war crime against humanity in the 21st century, I don't know which one, "he said.
