Consequences of occupants' missile strike on Palace of Culture in Lozova.. PHOTOS
On May 20, Russian occupants launched a missile attack on the Palace of Culture in the city of Lozova, Kharkiv region. Seven civilians, including an 11-year-old child, were wounded.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of regional prosecutor's office.
On May 20, 2022, at about 3 p.m., the Russian military launched a missile attack on the city's Palace of Culture in the town of Lozova.
Seven civilians, including an 11-year-old girl, were injured as a result of the actions of the aggressor country.
The building of the city Palace of Culture and about 10 multi-story buildings nearby were damaged," the report reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password