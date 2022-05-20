ENG
Consequences of occupants' missile strike on Palace of Culture in Lozova.. PHOTOS

On May 20, Russian occupants launched a missile attack on the Palace of Culture in the city of Lozova, Kharkiv region. Seven civilians, including an 11-year-old child, were wounded.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of regional prosecutor's office.

On May 20, 2022, at about 3 p.m., the Russian military launched a missile attack on the city's Palace of Culture in the town of Lozova.

Seven civilians, including an 11-year-old girl, were injured as a result of the actions of the aggressor country.

The building of the city Palace of Culture and about 10 multi-story buildings nearby were damaged," the report reads.

