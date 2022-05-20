ENG
Ukrainian defenders stole APC from Commander of occupants' motorized rifle brigade, - Butusov. PHOTO

On the shore of the Seversky Donets, the AFU spotted and hijacked a APC of the Commander of the 8th company of the 35th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, Captain Dmitry Furduy.

This was stated by the Chief Editor of Censor.NЕТ Yurii Butusov.

"Just now, during the inspection of the battle site, 100 meters from the shore of the Seversky Donets, which was occupied by the enemy, together with Ukrainian soldiers, they noticed and stole an APC from Commander of the 8th Company of the 35th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation, Captain Dmitry Furduy.
Later there will be a report with the unpacking of the APC, there are many interesting things," the journalist said.

