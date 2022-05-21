Burial of 6 Russian servicemen, including Lieutenant Colonel Gerasimov, found in Zolochiv district in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

In the Zolochiv district of Kharkiv region, police exhumed the bodies of six Russian servicemen for transfer in accordance with international procedures.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced on Facebook by the Deputy Chief of the State Unitary Enterprise of the National Police in Kharkiv Region - Chief of the Investigation Department Serhii Bolvinov.

"We have received reports that graves have been found on various streets without any signs other than homemade crosses. We had to dig these graves to identify people and transfer them in accordance with international procedures. The Russians are not interested in taking away the dead," Bolvinov wrote.

"In total, 6 corpses were found in the uniform of the Russian Armed Forces, one of them - Lieutenant Colonel Gerasimov," he added.

According to him, the Russian military was buried by locals.

"When we interrogated the locals, we learned that it was buried by locals because it is "Orthodox," Bolvinov said.





