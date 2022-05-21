Portuguese PM Costa visits Irpin: Violence against civilians most striking. PHOTOS

The Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa arrived in Ukraine at the invitation of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal and visited Irpin.

Costa told about his visit on Twitter, as reported by Censor.NET.

He began his visit with a visit to Irpen and said he would never forget the trip there.

"The levels of destruction and violence are absolutely devastating. I have witnessed brutal, arbitrary and unjustified attacks. War always affects innocent people. Families who had life, work, an area were forced to leave everything to try to save their lives. What strikes me most is the violence against civilians," the Portuguese prime minister wrote.

The visit is a sign of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, he added.

"We condemn Russia's barbaric invasion. Portugal supports Ukraine," Costa said.















