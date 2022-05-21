ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11215 visitors online
News Photo
6 151 12

Portuguese PM Costa visits Irpin: Violence against civilians most striking. PHOTOS

The Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa arrived in Ukraine at the invitation of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal and visited Irpin.

Costa told about his visit on Twitter, as reported by Censor.NET.

He began his visit with a visit to Irpen and said he would never forget the trip there.

"The levels of destruction and violence are absolutely devastating. I have witnessed brutal, arbitrary and unjustified attacks. War always affects innocent people. Families who had life, work, an area were forced to leave everything to try to save their lives. What strikes me most is the violence against civilians," the Portuguese prime minister wrote.

See more: "Determined to establish truth and achieve justice", - Foreign Ministers of Germany and Netherlands visited Bucha and Irpin. PHOTOS

The visit is a sign of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, he added.

"We condemn Russia's barbaric invasion. Portugal supports Ukraine," Costa said.

Portuguese PM Costa visits Irpin: Violence against civilians most striking 01Portuguese PM Costa visits Irpin: Violence against civilians most striking 02
Portuguese PM Costa visits Irpin: Violence against civilians most striking 03
Portuguese PM Costa visits Irpin: Violence against civilians most striking 04
Portuguese PM Costa visits Irpin: Violence against civilians most striking 05
Portuguese PM Costa visits Irpin: Violence against civilians most striking 06
Portuguese PM Costa visits Irpin: Violence against civilians most striking 07
Portuguese PM Costa visits Irpin: Violence against civilians most striking 08
Portuguese PM Costa visits Irpin: Violence against civilians most striking 09

Author: 

Irpin (67) Kyyivska region (637) Portugal (46)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 