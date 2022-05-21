From enemy rocket fire across Odesa region funnel with diameter of 12 meters was formed, - OC "South". PHOTOS

On May 20, with the use of strategic aircraft, the enemy launched another missile strike with an air-based cruise missile in the Odesa region. They hit an industrial plant with fertilizers.

This was reported by the operational command "South", Censor.NET informs.

As a result of the impact, a funnel with a diameter of 12 and a depth of 3 meters was formed on the territory of the enterprise. Destroyed industrial facilities.









"There was an explosion and a fire. But SES units quickly eliminated it. There are no casualties or threats to the environment and the health of civilians," the statement said.











A pre-trial investigation has been launched into criminal proceedings on the fact of committing a crime under Art. 438 Part 1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.