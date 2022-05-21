During day, enemy shelled 111 buildings in Donbas - Ministry of Internal Affairs. PHOTOS

During the past 24hrs, more than 100 buildings were destroyed in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Luhansk Interior Ministry.

The message notes: "In the past 24 hours, the police recorded 35 enemy shelling of settlements in the region. As a result of these shellings local residents were killed and wounded. Among the wounded is a volunteer. 58 infrastructure facilities, private and multi-storey houses and outbuildings were damaged.

During the enemy artillery shelling of Severodonetsk, a shell hit a public school building, killing a 65-year-old woman and her 44-year-old son. Also, as a result of this shelling, citizens received mine blast injuries and were hospitalized in a medical facility.

In addition, the occupiers aimed at the enterprise, which ignited one of the premises.

During the war, the police continue to maintain law and order, solve crimes, and evacuate and deliver humanitarian aid to local residents."

In turn, the National Police of Donetsk region reports:

"In Donetsk region, the Russians shelled 14 settlements in a day - police opened criminal proceedings

The occupants killed three civilians and injured seven others. There were 53 civilian objects damaged - residential houses, a school, a bus station, a religious buildin, and farms.

The enemy struck at the settlements of Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Svitlodarsk, Zvanivka, Yelyzavetivka, Ocheretyne, New York, Sukha Balka, Yakovlivka, Pokrovske, Solovyove, and the village of Krasnohorivka.

It is noted that Russian troops fired on civilians from aircraft, tanks and heavy artillery.

Police have launched a pre-trial investigation under Art. 438 (violation of laws and customs of war) of the Criminal code of Ukraine ".

