AFU liquidated Russian captain Khamkhoyev, nephew of Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov. PHOTO

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated the nephew of Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov

According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Telegram of Anton Geraschenko, this was reported by the Ingush media.

It is noted that the nephew of the Russian Deputy Defense Minister died in Ukraine,

Captain Adam Khamkhoyev, former commander of the airborne assault unit, was killed on the night of May 20-21.

