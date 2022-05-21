ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11212 visitors online
News Photo Aid to Ukraine War
22 627 68

M777 howitzers ready for shipment to Ukraine - U.S. Department of Defense. PHOTOS

On May 21, the U.S. Department of Defense announced that it was ready to send 155 mm M777 howitzers to Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to page of U.S. Department of Defense on Facebook.

M777 howitzers ready for shipment to Ukraine - U.S. Department of Defense 01

"M777 155mm towed howitzers are secured for transport to Ukraine by U.S. Air Force aircraft as part of U.S. security assistance," the statement reads.

M777 howitzers ready for shipment to Ukraine - U.S. Department of Defense 02

See more: U.S. is loading M113 armored personnel carriers to provide Ukraine, - AFU General Staff. PHOTOS

M777 howitzers ready for shipment to Ukraine - U.S. Department of Defense 03

Earlier, the U.S. has already transferred 90 M777 howitzers to Ukraine, allowing the AFU to form five artillery divisions and about 190 thousand shells.

Read more: Biden has signed bill to provide Ukraine with $ 40 billion - White House

Author: 

weapons (2851) USA (5376)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 