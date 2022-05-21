22 627 68
M777 howitzers ready for shipment to Ukraine - U.S. Department of Defense. PHOTOS
On May 21, the U.S. Department of Defense announced that it was ready to send 155 mm M777 howitzers to Ukraine.
This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to page of U.S. Department of Defense on Facebook.
"M777 155mm towed howitzers are secured for transport to Ukraine by U.S. Air Force aircraft as part of U.S. security assistance," the statement reads.
Earlier, the U.S. has already transferred 90 M777 howitzers to Ukraine, allowing the AFU to form five artillery divisions and about 190 thousand shells.
