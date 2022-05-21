M777 howitzers ready for shipment to Ukraine - U.S. Department of Defense. PHOTOS

On May 21, the U.S. Department of Defense announced that it was ready to send 155 mm M777 howitzers to Ukraine.

"M777 155mm towed howitzers are secured for transport to Ukraine by U.S. Air Force aircraft as part of U.S. security assistance," the statement reads.

Earlier, the U.S. has already transferred 90 M777 howitzers to Ukraine, allowing the AFU to form five artillery divisions and about 190 thousand shells.

