During day, Russian troops shelled 12 settlements in Donetsk region. 58 civilian objects destroyed - National Police. PHOTOS

During the past 24hrs, Russian troops have destroyed 58 civilian facilities in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ іwith reference to communication department of National Police.

It is noted that the occupiers fired on 12 settlements in the region. There are dead and wounded. More than 40 houses, a school, a music school, an institute, businesses and livelihoods were destroyed.

The enemy struck at the settlements: Bakhmut, Soledar, Avdiivka, Sviatohirsk, Mykolayivka, Toretsk, Zalizne, Raigorodok, Lastochkyne, Pervomaiske, Yarova, and Sil.

Russian troops shelled civilians with aircraft, tanks, heavy artillery, and "Grad" multiple rocket launchers.

The police documented war crimes. Criminal proceedings were opened under Article 438 (violation of laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Russian Army (8962) shoot out (13068) police forces (1536) Donetska region (3658)
