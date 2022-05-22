Enemy agent attempted to enter ranks of AFU combat unit, - SSU. VIDEO

In Zhytomyr region, the SSU detained a Russian agent who wanted to enlist in a combat unit of the AFU to conduct reconnaissance and subversive activities in favor of the occupants.

It was established that a resident of Kyiv region was recruited by the enemy at the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation.

During the temporary occupation of one of the settlements, he oriented the invaders on the ground, collected data on the deployment of Ukrainian troops and gave tips on the addresses of former ATO participants.

In addition, the perpetrator "tipped" the occupants to places for concealed placement of enemy equipment near social infrastructure and residential buildings.

After the de-occupation of the village, the Russian agent was given another task and voluntarily applied to the local military registration and enlistment office for enlistment into one of the military units.

However, Security Service officers uncovered the hostile plans and detained the traitor. He is currently under suspicion of committing a crime and a measure of restraint in the form of detention has been chosen.

In addition, according to the SSU, a resident of the Kramatorsk region, who had been recruited by the occupiers to collect intelligence on AFU units, was detained in Donetsk region.

In order to perform the task of the aggressors, the intruder was supposed to mark on the map the locations of Ukrainian troops and forward the coordinates via messenger "Telegram".

In addition, one of the commanders of the Russian Guard, who participated in the seizure of the Zaporizhzhya NPP by force, was notified in absentia on suspicion.

It was established that the intruder, leading the actions of enemy battalion tactical groups, gave the order to seize the facility.

During the attack, the Russian Federation used tank cannons and other armored vehicles.

It is also reported that in Luhansk Region, the SSU documented the collaboration activities of two officials of the Bilovodsk District Court.

During the temporary occupation of the village, the assistant judge and secretary voluntarily agreed to be assigned to the so-called "LNR prosecutor's office.

"While in the ranks of the occupation administration, the collaborators assisted the aggressor in the illegal persecution of local residents, their kidnapping and other crimes. Both perpetrators have been notified of suspicion. Comprehensive measures to apprehend them and bring them to criminal responsibility continue," he noted.

The indictment was sent to court in Kyiv against an official of one of the capital's hospitals, who had been exposed by the SSU for cooperating with the occupiers.

According to investigators, he agitated the hospital staff to support the invaders, including with foodstuffs.

"He also urged people to "surrender" to the enemy identified positions of Ukrainian defenders in the region. In case of occupation of our country's territory, representatives of the Russian special services promised the collaborator a leading position in the Ministry of Health. Currently, measures to identify and prosecute other persons involved in crimes against Ukraine are continuing," the Security Service of Ukraine summarized.