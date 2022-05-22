Tank, BMD and Tiger: Exhibition of demilitarized equipment of Russian occupiers takes place in center of Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

An exhibition of mutilated and destroyed equipment of the Russian occupiers was held on the capital's Mikhailovskaya Square.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Those interested can see the T-72B3 tank, the BMD-4 tower, and the electronic warfare machine.

The exhibition also presents part of the SUV "Tiger" of the Russian occupiers.





















































































































Photo: Oleg Bogachuk, Censor.NET.

