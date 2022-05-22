Army of Russian Federation destroyed or damaged 353 objects of cultural heritage, most - in Kharkiv region, - Tkachenko. INFOGRAPHICS

The cultural heritage of the Kharkiv region suffered the greatest damage due to the Russian shelling.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko.

In just the last few days, racists have fired rockets at the recently restored House of Culture in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, destroyed a school in Donetsk Oblast that helped restore the Japanese government, and destroyed a hermitage in honor of the icon of the Mother of God "All Sorrowful Joy" , we record the destruction almost every day.

We have already recorded 353 episodes against our cultural heritage.

Watch more: Interview with Captain of National Guard Kuzyk to roar of 152 mm racist shells. VIDEO

The cultural heritage of Kharkiv region has suffered the most. 94 episodes were recorded in the region, 78 of them in the city of Kharkiv and its environs.

72 crimes have been documented in the Donetsk region, 52 of them in Mariupol.

About 65 episodes are known in Kyiv region, 37 - in Chernihiv, 24 - in Luhansk, 26 - in Sumy, 8 - in Zaporizhia, 6 - in Zhytomyr, 5 - in Kyiv and Kherson region. Also 4 - in Mykolayiv, 3 - in Dnipropetrovsk, 2 - in Odesa, 1 - in Lviv region.

The constant shelling, rocket and bombings have destroyed 21 monuments of national importance, 88 of local significance and 7 newly discovered cultural heritage sites.

We are already working with international partners on a plan to restore our cultural heritage," the minister said.

Read more: For days 245 people were taken out of filtration camps near Mariupol to Russia, deportation gains speed, - Andryushchenko