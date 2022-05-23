Rescuers eliminate consequences of enemy strikes on housing sector in Sumy region. PHOTO
As a result of the night shelling of the city of Bilopillya, Sumy region, private houses of civilians of the city were damaged, at least 11 houses were seriously damaged.
This was reported in the SES, Censor.NET reports.
"Today, rescuers are working in Bilopillya, which was hit by enemy strikes. Rescuers are carrying out emergency and recovery work in damaged homes and private sector buildings. apartments of citizens, the entrance to which was blocked by debris," the statement said.
