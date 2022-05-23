On May 23, Russian occupants killed three civilians in Donetsk region - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS
On May 23, the Russians killed three civilians in Donetsk: Zorya, Soledar and Adamivka.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by heasd of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.
According to him, six more people were injured today.
It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
