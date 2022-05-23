ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11743 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 585 2

On May 23, Russian occupants killed three civilians in Donetsk region - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

On May 23, the Russians killed three civilians in Donetsk: Zorya, Soledar and Adamivka.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by heasd of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

According to him, six more people were injured today.

It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Read more: On May 22 Russians killed 5 civilians in Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko

On May 23, Russian occupants killed three civilians in Donetsk region - RMA 01

Author: 

Donetska region (3658) Pavlo Kyrylenko (371)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 