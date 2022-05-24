Russians are constantly shelling Luhansk region. Only in one high-rise building of Severodonetsk 4 victims. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The racists are trying to surround Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, having previously destroyed the cities. In the regional center four victims in one house

The chairman of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"The tragedy happened in the old districts of Severodonetsk. When the police were the first to come to the rescue, they found the bodies of two men and a woman with no signs of life. Another woman was seriously injured. She was given first aid and hospitalized. She died on the operating table. All four were in the same apartment building. Probably lived there all the time. Or next door. Yesterday, this street came under very heavy fire - several houses were damaged. In total in the city - at least six. The same number is in Lysychansk, where a man was saved in one of the high-rise buildings, "the statement reads.

Читайте на "Цензор.НЕТ": Бійці ССО з дрона атакували підрозділ окупантів під Сєверодонецьком: "Четверо росіян повернуться додому у пластикових мішках". ВIДЕО











"The occupiers are conducting an offensive operation to encircle the cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, followed by access to the administrative border of the Luhansk region. A new series of Belogorivka is coming soon. The invaders are again preparing to force the Seversky Donets on the section Dronivka - Belogorovka. The occupiers deployed jet and barrel artillery units to cover the forcing fire. The Russians are demolishing and continue to storm Toshkivka and Ustynivka now," Serhiy Haidai wrote.

Over the past 24hrs, 16 enemy attacks have been repulsed in Donbas, eight tanks, 22 units of armored combat vehicles and one enemy vehicle have been destroyed.

In Lysychansk, thick smoke was observed from the side of the oil refinery, which is located near the shooting range "Lysychansk-Bakhmut". Hitting the refinery is systematic.

Serhiy Haidai notes that four more houses were destroyed in Zolotoye and three in Novodruzhesk. The shelling is very powerful. All the destruction can not always be counted in time.

"With a delay of two days, we received information that the enemy was shooting again at the building of the regional specialized school. This is a boarding school for children in Gorskoye, which had modern conditions for their education.

"Russian Peace" did everything to take them away. There are also constant reports of destroyed housing in Popasna and Rubizhne," added the head of the Luhansk RMA.









