Per day, Russians struck 14 blows in Donetsk region. There are victims, - National police. PHOTOS

The occupiers fired on 14 settlements. Forty civilian buildings were destroyed - houses, a kindergarten, an agricultural enterprise, a religious building, and critical infrastructure. Police have documented Russian war crimes.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the National Police.

The enemy struck at the settlements of Bakhmut, Lyman, Soledar, Avdiivka, Raigorodok, Luhanske, Zorya, Orlivka, Kalinove, Adamivka, New York, Pivnichne, Sidorovo, and Tonenke.

Russian troops fired on civilians from aircraft, tanks, heavy artillery, and multiple launch rocket systems.

Per day, Russians struck 14 blows in Donetsk region. There are victims, - National police 01
Per day, Russians struck 14 blows in Donetsk region. There are victims, - National police 02

Per day, Russians struck 14 blows in Donetsk region. There are victims, - National police 03
Per day, Russians struck 14 blows in Donetsk region. There are victims, - National police 04


Per day, Russians struck 14 blows in Donetsk region. There are victims, - National police 05
Per day, Russians struck 14 blows in Donetsk region. There are victims, - National police 06
Per day, Russians struck 14 blows in Donetsk region. There are victims, - National police 07
Per day, Russians struck 14 blows in Donetsk region. There are victims, - National police 08

Police officers worked at all sites of the shelling. The police and the Security Service of Ukraine have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

